The No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 14 Baylor Bears are set to clash in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal matchup on Friday at the T-Mobile Center. Iowa State finished the regular season 24-7, earning the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament bracket, while Baylor finished the regular season 22-9, which was good enough for the No. 3 seed. Both teams cruised to victories in their quarterfinal matchups, with Iowa State defeating Kansas State 76-57, and Baylor beating Cincinnati 68-56. The Cyclones are 22-10 and the Bears are 19-10-2 against the spread this season.

Tip-off in Kansas City is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Iowa State is favored by 2 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Baylor odds, and the over/under is 134 points.





Iowa State vs. Baylor spread: Iowa State -2

Iowa State vs. Baylor over/under: 134 points

Iowa State vs. Baylor money line: Iowa State: -129, Baylor: +108

What you need to know about Iowa State

In what's become a running theme this season, Iowa State gave their fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Kansas State Wildcats with a sharp 76-57 victory in their quarterfinal matchup. Robert Jones scored 18 points along with three steals and three blocks. Tre King was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Iowa State is 14-5 against Big 12 opponents this season, with one of those losses coming against Baylor in early February. The Cyclones have four players averaging double-digits in scoring this season. Keshon Gilbert leads the way, averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Tamin Lipsey averages 12.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Baylor

Meanwhile, Baylor kicked off their postseason on Thursday with a 68-56 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats in its Big 12 Championship quarterfinal matchup. Baylor's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yves Missi led the charge by scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Bears went 12-7 against conference opponents this season, and earned the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Championship bracket. Baylor is one of the top offensive teams in the conference, averaging 81.1 points per game. The Bears have a balanced offensive attack, with six players averaging double-digits in scoring. Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter leads the way, averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa State vs. Baylor picks

The model has simulated Iowa State vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

