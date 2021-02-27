The No. 2 Baylor Bears can clinch their first Big 12 Conference regular-season championship when they visit the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The Bears (18-0, 10-0) will be playing only their second game since Feb. 2 after the program endured a three-week pause due to COVID-19. Baylor has a chance to become only the third team to sweep a season series from the Jayhawks since coach Bill Self took over the team in 2003-04.

Latest Odds: Kansas Jayhawks +3.5 Bet Now

Baylor vs. Kansas: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. Kansas over-under: 142 points

Baylor vs. Kansas money line: Baylor -170, Kansas +145

BAY: The Bears are 10-1 against ranked opponents in the last two seasons



KAN: Jayhawks are 16-5 at home against top-10 foes in 17 seasons under coach Bill Self

Why Baylor can cover



Jared Butler is averaging a team-best 17.1 points and helped spark a comeback from a 17-point deficit against Iowa State by scoring 15 of his 18 points in the second half. He torched the Jayhawks last month by erupting for a season-high 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting while burying 7-of-9 three-point attempts. A finalist for the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard, he is averaging 23.3 points in five career games against Kansas.

The Bears looked disjointed, as expected, following their lengthy layoff in Tuesday's win against the worst team in the Big 12 and wound up with their lowest margin of victory on the season. The extra practice time should allow them to regain the form that has produced the best start in school history. Baylor ended a long run of futility against the Jayhawks last year, posting a 12-point victory for its first victory at Kansas.

Why Kansas can cover

Guard Ochai Agbaji, who leads five players averaging in double-figures at 13.8 points per game, scored a team-high 17 against Texas. Forward Jalen Wilson was a non-factor in last month's meeting with Baylor, scoring only four points, but he has elevated his game over the past month. He scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds at Texas for his ninth double-double of the season and sixth in the last seven games.

The Jayhawks had ripped off five straight wins, four by double-digits, before blowing a 14-point lead in Tuesday's 75-72 overtime loss at Texas, which handed Kansas its only loss at home on Jan. 2. The Jayhawks are 10-1 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and had never lost to Baylor at home until 13 months ago. In addition, Kansas owns a 37-year winning streak on Senior Night that dates to 1984.

