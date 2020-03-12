Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas State basketball game

Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Baylor

Regular Season Records: Kansas State 11-21; Baylor 26-4

Last Season Records: Baylor 19-13; Kansas State 25-8

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Baylor in their past three games, so the Wildcats might be catching them at a good time.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down Baylor 76-64 on Saturday. Guard Jared Butler (21 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.

Meanwhile, K-State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They skirted past the TCU Horned Frogs 53-49. The top scorer for K-State was guard Cartier Diarra (13 points).

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears come into the contest boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game per game in college basketball at 5.8. But K-State enters the matchup with 8.7 steals per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State have won six out of their last 11 games against Baylor.

  • Feb 25, 2020 - Baylor 85 vs. Kansas State 66
  • Feb 03, 2020 - Baylor 73 vs. Kansas State 67
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas State 66 vs. Baylor 60
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 63
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Kansas State 77 vs. Baylor 67
  • Jan 22, 2018 - Kansas State 90 vs. Baylor 83
  • Mar 09, 2017 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 64
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Kansas State 56 vs. Baylor 54
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas State 68
  • Feb 10, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. Kansas State 72
  • Jan 20, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Kansas State 72

