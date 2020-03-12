Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Baylor
Regular Season Records: Kansas State 11-21; Baylor 26-4
Last Season Records: Baylor 19-13; Kansas State 25-8
What to Know
The #5 Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Baylor in their past three games, so the Wildcats might be catching them at a good time.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down Baylor 76-64 on Saturday. Guard Jared Butler (21 points) was the top scorer for Baylor.
Meanwhile, K-State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They skirted past the TCU Horned Frogs 53-49. The top scorer for K-State was guard Cartier Diarra (13 points).
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears come into the contest boasting the 16th fewest steals given up per game per game in college basketball at 5.8. But K-State enters the matchup with 8.7 steals per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas State have won six out of their last 11 games against Baylor.
- Feb 25, 2020 - Baylor 85 vs. Kansas State 66
- Feb 03, 2020 - Baylor 73 vs. Kansas State 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas State 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 63
- Mar 03, 2018 - Kansas State 77 vs. Baylor 67
- Jan 22, 2018 - Kansas State 90 vs. Baylor 83
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - Kansas State 56 vs. Baylor 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 10, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. Kansas State 72
- Jan 20, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Kansas State 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St. odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas remains No. 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12...
-
Bubble Watch: Thursday's teams in action
Five teams on the bubble are in action Thursday
-
Creighton vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. St. John's matchup...
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
CBB expert picks: March 12 best bets
Brad Evans nailed his 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, predicting a Michigan vs. Villanova National...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event