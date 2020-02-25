Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Baylor
Current Records: Kansas State 9-18; Baylor 24-2
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Kansas State Wildcats and the #2 Baylor Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ferrell Center. K-State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Texas Longhorns took down the Wildcats 70-59 this past Saturday. Forward Xavier Sneed (15 points) and forward Makol Mawien (14 points) were the top scorers for K-State.
Meanwhile, Baylor entered their contest against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Baylor fell just short of Kansas by a score of 64-61. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Baylor had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Baylor back was the mediocre play of guard Davion Mitchell, who did not have his best game; he played for 36 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
The Wildcats are now 9-18 while Baylor sits at 24-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: K-State comes into the matchup boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. But Baylor ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.12
Odds
The Bears are a big 14-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 122
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas State have won six out of their last ten games against Baylor.
- Feb 03, 2020 - Baylor 73 vs. Kansas State 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas State 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 63
- Mar 03, 2018 - Kansas State 77 vs. Baylor 67
- Jan 22, 2018 - Kansas State 90 vs. Baylor 83
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - Kansas State 56 vs. Baylor 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 10, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. Kansas State 72
- Jan 20, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Kansas State 72
