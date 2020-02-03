Baylor vs. Kansas State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 3 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The Bears will try to avoid a major slip-up when No. 1 Baylor travels to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 matchup Monday night. Baylor (19-1) has won 18 straight games since splitting its first two, and it is one of the deepest teams in the country. The Bears also play very strong defense, allowing just 58 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. They come off a 68-52 drubbing of TCU on Saturday.

The Wildcats (9-12) have lost seven of their last nine games, falling to No. 12 West Virginia 66-57 on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. The Bears are a seven-point favorite in the latest Kansas State vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 124.5. Before making any Baylor vs. Kansas State picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Kansas State. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Kansas State vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Kansas State spread: Bears -7

Baylor vs. Kansas State over-under: 124.5

Baylor vs. Kansas State money line: Bears -321, Wildcats +251

BAY: The Bears have forced 15 or more turnovers in 12 of 20 games.

KSU: F Makol Mawien is averaging 9.3 rebounds over the last three games.

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is 14-6 against the spread this season, and the Bears have several guards who can make the offense run efficiently, led by Jared Butler, who averages 15.1 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists. MaCio Teague scores 14.1 points per game and adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while Devonte Bandoo does everything off the bench, averaging 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

The Bears have covered the spread in their last four games as a road favorite, and they also have a strong big man in Freddie Gillespie. The 6-foot-8 senior blocks 2.4 shots per game and averages nearly a double-double at 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds. The Bears also shoot 35.1 percent from 3-point range, led by Butler at 36.8 and Teague at 34.4, each on 125 attempts.

Why Kansas State can cover

Even so, the Bears aren't a lock to cover the Baylor vs. Kansas State spread. The underdog is 21-8-2 against the spread in the last 31 meetings between the teams, and Kansas State also can play solid defense. The Wildcats allow an average of 63.5 points per game, and they average 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks.

The Wildcats have covered the spread in two of their four games against ranked teams this season and they beat West Virginia in the teams' first meeting. The guards are the stars of the squad, with Xavier Sneed leading the team with 14.4 points per game and Cartier Diarra adding 12.8.

How to make Baylor vs. Kansas State picks

