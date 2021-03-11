The No. 2 Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a 2021 Big 12 Tournament matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center. K-State is 9-19 on the season and is the No. 9 seed in the conference, while the Bears are 21-1 and are seeded No. 1 coming off the regular season championship. Baylor has won each of the last four head-to-head matchups to stop a six-game Kansas State winning streak in the series prior to that.

Baylor has also covered the spread in each of the last three meetings, though Kansas State has covered in six of its last 10 tries against Baylor. The Bears are favored by 20 points in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Kansas State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Kansas State spread: Baylor -20

Baylor vs. Kansas State over-under: 137 points

Baylor vs. Kansas State money line: Baylor -2800, Kansas State +1200

What you need to know about Baylor

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Baylor and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Baylor wrapped it up with an 88-73 win at home. Baylor can attribute much of its success to guard MaCio Teague, who shot 10-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points in a win that helped reestablish the Bears as a 2021 NCAA Tournament favorite after their bout with coronavirus last month.

Teague, Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell are arguably the top trio of guards in the nation after combining to average 46.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 12.4 assists during the regular season. All three players shoot at least 39.6 percent from the 3-point line and Baylor is the top 3-point shooting team in the nation, making 42.9 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, K-State advanced in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament after a successful outing on Wednesday. The Wildcats blew past the TCU Horned Frogs 71-50. Guard Nijel Pack was the offensive standout for the Wildcats, shooting 5-of-6 from downtown and finishing with 23 points, five assists and six boards.

Two offensive stats to consider in this matchup: The Bears come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 85.3. On the other end of the spectrum, K-State is stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.6 on average.

How to make Baylor vs. Kansas State picks

The model has simulated Baylor vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Kansas State vs. Baylor spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.