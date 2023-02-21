Projected NCAA Tournament teams face off in Manhattan, Kan., on Tuesday evening. The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 9 Baylor Bears in a Big 12 tilt at Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State won at Baylor in overtime in January, and the Wildcats are 14-1 at home this season. Baylor, led by national title-winning head coach Scott Drew, is 20-7 overall and 10-2 in the last 12 games.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Manhattan. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bears as 2-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146 in the latest Baylor vs. Kansas State odds.

Baylor vs. Kansas State spread: Baylor -2

Baylor vs. Kansas State over/under: 146 points

Baylor vs. Kansas State money line: Baylor -140, Kansas State +118

BAY: The Bears are 3-4-1 against the spread in road games

KSU: The Wildcats are 11-4 against the spread in home games

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is electric on offense, making the Bears threatening in any environment and against any opponent. Drew's team is No. 2 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Bears lead the Big 12 with 77.4 points per game in Big 12 play. Baylor leads the conference in turnover rate (16.0%) and offensive rebound rate (34.7%), winning on the margins, and the Bears are in the top 15 of the nation in offensive rebound rate over the full season.

With Baylor also shooting 36.8% from 3-point range against Big 12 teams, the Bears put pressure on opponents from the outside, and Baylor is a top-three team in the Big 12 in free throw creation rate and free throw accuracy (76.8%). In contrast, Kansas State is the worst defensive rebound rate (66.3%) in the Big 12 this season, and the Wildcats rank outside the top 300 of the country in free throw rate allowed.

Why Kansas State can cover

K-State has the edge on the defensive end, and the Wildcats should benefit from a friendly home-court advantage in Manhattan. The Wildcats are in the top 20 of the country in defensive efficiency, and Kansas State leads the Big 12 in opponent shooting, including a 28.1% mark allowed from 3-point range. Kansas State creates a turnover on more than 21% of defensive possessions, including a live-ball turnover on nearly 11% of trips.

On offense, Kansas State is in the top three of the Big 12 in free throw accuracy (77.8%) and free throw creation rate, and the Wildcats assist on more than 64% of field goals. Baylor is last in the Big 12 in opponent shooting allowed on the defensive end, and the Bears are also last in 2-point defense and block rate. Baylor creates a turnover on only 16.4% of possessions, and the Bears are second-worst in the Big 12 in turnover creation rate and steal rate.

