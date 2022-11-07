Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ No. 5 Baylor

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will face off at noon ET November 7th at Ferrell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Baylor was 27-7 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the North Carolina Tar Heels 93-86. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 2-26 last-season record, Mississippi Valley State has set their aspirations higher this year.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears were 18th best (top 5%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.9 on average. Mississippi Valley State was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 29th in college basketball in takeaways, closing the year with 15.4 on average (top 8%).

Baylor has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Mississippi Valley State to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Baylor from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.52

Odds

The Bears are a big 44-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bears as a 39-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.