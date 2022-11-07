The No. 5 Baylor Bears tip off the 2022-23 college basketball season Monday as they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on a non-conference matchup. Baylor, which enters as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 for the second time in three seasons, is coming off a campaign in which it set a school record with 26 regular-season victories. Mississippi Valley State went 2-26 last season and is looking to become just the second SWAC team to defeat the Bears in 65 tries.

Tip-off from the Ferrell Center in Waco, Tex. is set for noon ET. The Bears are 40.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143. Before locking in any Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State spread: Bears -40.5

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State over/under: 143 points

BAY: Coach Scott Drew needs three wins to reach 400 with the school

MVS: The Delta Devils are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine overall contests

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears return two starters from last season -- including Adam Flagler, who is coming off a superb campaign. The senior guard, who was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection, scored in double figures 25 times in 2021-22 and recorded at least 10 points in 22 of his final 24 games. Flagler shot 43% from 3-point range over his last 22 contests, hitting at least four shots from beyond the arc in nine of those outings.

Junior guard LJ Cryer also is back after finishing second on the team in scoring in 2021-22 with an average of 13.5 points. Baylor is expecting big things from freshman guard Keyonte George, who is the highest-ranked recruit in program history and the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. The 6-4 George makes the Bears the third team in conference history to have back-to-back Preseason Freshmen of the Year after guard Kendall Brown, who was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, received the honor last season.

Why Mississippi Valley State can cover

The Delta Devils will be led this season by George Ivory, who was an assistant in 2021-22 after spending 13 campaigns as head coach of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Six players return from last year's squad, including guard Terry Collins and sophomore center Daniel Umoh. A senior, Collins averaged 9.7 points last season after scoring 12.3 per contest in 2020-21.

Collins got off to a slow start last campaign, scoring in double digits only twice in his first 14 contests. But he found his touch down the stretch, recording at least 13 points in each of his final eight games while setting a career high with 24 against Alabama State on Feb. 14 and matching it on March 3 versus Alcorn State. Umoh averaged 3.9 rebounds as a freshman but pulled down 11 in back-to-back contests in mid-January.

How to make Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 152 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,200 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.