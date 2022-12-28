Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ No. 12 Baylor

Current Records: Nicholls State 6-6; Baylor 9-2

What to Know

The #12 Baylor Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Nicholls State Colonels at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Ferrell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the NW State Demons last week, winning 58-48.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State was fully in charge last Monday, breezing past the Trinity Baptist Eagles 90-46 at home.

The wins brought Baylor up to 9-2 and Nicholls State to 6-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 48th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Baylor, the Colonels enter the game with 10.8 steals per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. In other words, the Bears will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won both of the games they've played against Nicholls State in the last eight years.