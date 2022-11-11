Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ No. 5 Baylor

Current Records: Norfolk State 2-0; Baylor 1-0

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears will play host again and welcome the Norfolk State Spartans to Ferrell Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Baylor took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 117-53 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Bears' Adam Flagler looked sharp as he had 21 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, everything went Norfolk State's way against the Cairn University Highlanders on Wednesday as they made off with an 87-59 victory.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 44.5-point spread.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 1-0 and Norfolk State to 2-0. Both the Bears and the Spartans have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.