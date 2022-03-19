Two of the most potent college basketball teams in the country meet Saturday in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the top-seeded Baylor Bears face the No. 8-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in an East Region showdown. This matchup is expected to be one of the most entertaining games in the second round as both teams prefer an up-tempo pace and rank in the top 40 nationally in offense. Baylor, the defending national champion, averages 76.8 points per contest, while the Tar Heels score at a clip of 78 points per contest. The programs have never met in the postseason, but the winner of Saturday's showdown will be headed to the Sweet 16.

Tipoff is set for 12:10 p.m. ET from Dickies Arena and the game will be televised on CBS. The Bears are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 148.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Baylor vs. North Carolina picks in the NCAA Tournament 2022, make sure you check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Baylor vs. North Carolina point spread: Baylor -5.5

Baylor vs. North Carolina over-under total: 148.5 points

Baylor vs. North Carolina money line: Baylor -230, North Carolina +190

UNC: The Tar Heels are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games against opponents with winning records

BAY: The Bears have covered five consecutive NCAA Tournament games as a favorite



Why Baylor can cover

Baylor's intense, lock-down defense became the signature trait of last year's team during its national title run, and the Bears have quietly come close to duplicating that success on the defensive end of the floor. They ranked fourth in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 63.2 points per game, which also ranks No. 29 nationally.

But the Bears especially clamped down during the stretch run of the regular season, allowing more than 70 points just once in their last 11 victories. They allowed 51 percent shooting to a desperate Oklahoma club in a 72-67 loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, but that flat performance was an outlier. They had held their previous five opponents to less than 50 percent, including just 34.3 percent against Kansas in an 80-70 win over the rival Jayhawks.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina's first-round blowout carried an element of surprise as it was only a 3.5-point favorite over Marquette in what are historically competitive matchups between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the late-blooming Tar Heels (25-9) resembled the championship-caliber clubs of past years and built a 14-point lead midway through the first half on their way to a dominant victory. Senior forward Brady Manek got hot early and he led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Caleb Love scored 23 points and made six 3-pointers.

Many college basketball observers expected something of a transitional season for the Tar Heels in their first year under coach Herbert Davis, the former standout player who took over the program after longtime coach Roy Williams retired last year. North Carolina had some early-season struggles but flourished down the stretch to win eight of its final 10 regular-season games and secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

