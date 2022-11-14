Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ No. 5 Baylor

Current Records: Northern Colorado 1-1; Baylor 2-0

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the #5 Baylor Bears at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

This past Friday, Northern Colorado narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 80-77.

Meanwhile, Baylor strolled past the Norfolk State Spartans with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 87-70. Baylor's guard Keyonte George was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.

The wins brought Northern Colorado up to 1-1 and Baylor to 2-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Colorado is stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 77.9 on average. On the other hand, Baylor enters the contest with 77 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Bears are a big 28-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.