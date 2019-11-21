Baylor vs. Ohio odds, line: 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational picks, predictions from proven model

It's a non-conference matchup at the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational when the Ohio Bobcats face the No. 24 Baylor Bears on Thursday. The Bears are missing one of their best players as junior forward Tristan Clark recovers from knee surgery, but they are an experienced team that expects to make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. Ohio has the youngest team in the Mid-American Conference as it tries to rebuild after some down seasons and losses to transfers, and the Bobcats will count on some new transfers to provide leadership. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Bears are 14-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Ohio odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138. Before considering any Baylor vs. Ohio picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against-the-spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has consistently beaten college basketball odds and seen huge returns.

The betting lines and trends for Ohio vs. Baylor:

Ohio vs. Baylor spread: Bears -14

Ohio vs. Baylor over-under: 138

Ohio vs. Baylor money line: Bears -1366, Bobcats +711

Baylor: G Jared Butler has made 56 percent of his 3-point attempts (14 of 25)

Ohio: G Jason Preston is third in the nation with 9.3 assists per game

The Bears are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight non-conference games, and they lost only two players from the team that fell to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clark played in the first two games but is out after a non-surgical procedure on his recovering knee. Sophomore guard Jared Butler has stepped up in his absence, averaging 21.0 points. Transfer MaCio Teague, a two-time all-league performer at UNC-Asheville, is chipping in 12 points and 4.3 assists as the remaining players share the scoring load.

Freddie Gillespie has taken on a big role on defense, doing a little bit of everything in averaging 12 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals. Returning starter Mark Vital is off to a slow start, averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds, but the big dunker remains a regular part of the rotation with Davion Mitchell and Devonte Bandoo in a guard-heavy lineup. Since 2017, the Bears are 5-4 against the spread at a neutral site while the Bobcats are 0-3-1 in their last four.

The Bears might look a lot better on paper, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Baylor vs. Ohio spread.

Ohio, which is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games, has eight freshmen and three sophomores on its roster, but one of those sophomores is having a breakout season so far. Guard Jason Preston, a distributor who averaged 6.0 points last season, leads the team in all major categories, putting up 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.5 steals. Fellow sophomore Ben Vander Plas is scoring 15.3 points a game and pulling down 6.3 rebounds.

There was concern about the availability of Jordan Dartis after the senior guard had double hip surgery, but he has played in all four games, averaging 11.0 points. Freshman guard Lunden McDay is playing 31.6 minutes per game, while Georgia Tech transfer Sylvester Ogbonda, a 6-foot-10 forward, is grabbing 6.5 boards and blocking 1.3 shots. Freshmen Nolan Foster and Nate Springs, both also 6-10, share the duties at center.

