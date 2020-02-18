Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The No. 1 Baylor Bears will put a 22-game winning streak on the line with a conference battle on Tuesday evening. Scott Drew's team will visit the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 face-off, with the Bears potentially operating without junior guard MaCio Teague, who missed the team's last contest with a wrist injury.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Sportsbooks list the Bears as 3.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 134.5 in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks or college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. Oklahoma over-under: Over 134 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma money line: Baylor -182, Oklahoma +147

BAY: The Bears are 16-8 against the spread this season

OU: The Sooners are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games

Why Baylor can cover

The model has considered that Baylor is rolling right now, including a spotless 12-0 record in Big 12 play. The Bears are one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking in the top five nationally in points allowed per possession. Baylor is elite at contesting shots, allowing one of the lowest effective field-goal percentages in the country.

Baylor is especially potent near the rim defensively, allowing opponents to shoot a paltry 42.4 percent on 2-point field goal attempts this season. Offensively, Baylor is also quite good, including an elite offensive rebounding rate and strong 3-point shooting metrics.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Even so, the Bears aren't a lock to cover the Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread on the road. The model has also considered that the Sooners have only one home loss this season and it came against a top-flight Kansas team. Oklahoma excels in keeping opponents off the free-throw line defensively, and Lon Kruger's team also has success in blocking shots near the rim.

Oklahoma's 2-point defense is a strength on the whole and, with Baylor sometimes struggling to score near the rim, the Sooners could find success. On the offensive side, Oklahoma is elite at taking care of the ball, and getting more shots to the rim could result in positive variance for the home team. The Sooners are also tremendous at the free-throw line, which is often a component to any upset bid in conference play.

