The No. 12 Baylor Bears and the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Foster Pavillion in Big 12 action. Baylor is 17-6 overall and 12-1 at home, while Oklahoma is 18-6 overall and 2-3 on the road. It's a rivalry the Bears have dominated of late, as Baylor has won nine of 10 over Oklahoma and gone 5-3-2 against the spread during that span.

However, the programs are 1-1-1 against the spread over their last three games and Baylor has only been slightly better against the number in 2023-24, going 13-8, while Oklahoma is 13-11 ATS. For Tuesday, the Bears are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds and the over/under is 143.5 points.

It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread: Baylor -6.5

Baylor vs. Oklahoma over/under: 143.5 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma money line: Baylor -294, Oklahoma +233

What you need to know about Baylor

Baylor unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Saturday as the Bears fell just short of the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 64-61. Baylor's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Yves Missi, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Ja'Kobe Walter who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Missi and Walter are both true freshmen who are both finding their stride for a Baylor squad with impressive scoring depth. Missi is averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while Walter is averaging a team-high 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Meanwhile, Oklahoma snuck past the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 66-62 victory on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Sooners was Jalon Moore, who scored 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks. Milos Uzan also helped orchestrate the victory with eight points and six assists.

Oklahoma's defense was stifling in the rivalry matchup, as the Sooners limited the Cowboys to just 30.6% shooting from the floor as a team. Oklahoma has won three of its last four games and opponents are shooting a combined 34.4% from the floor during that span.

