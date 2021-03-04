The No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 3 Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ferrell Center. The Bears are 19-1 overall and 9-0 at home, while Oklahoma State is 17-6 overall and 7-3 on the road. Baylor won 81-66 at Oklahoma State on Jan. 23 in the most recent matchup between the teams.

The Bears are favored by 12 points in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State spread: Baylor -12

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 148.5 points

What you need to know about Baylor

Baylor topped the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday, 94-89 in overtime. Davion Mitchell hit a go-ahead layup with just under a minute remaining and then made two free throws to seal the win. Jared Butler shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six assists, and Matthew Mayer had 18 points in addition to five boards. The Bears clinched their first conference title since winning the 1950 Southwest Conference championship.

Baylor has tied its best record after 20 games in program history. The Bears are 10-1 vs. Oklahoma State since 2016. Baylor is 11-2 vs. AP Top 25 teams over the last two seasons, the nation's best record vs. ranked teams during that span.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma on Monday, 79-75. It was the second consecutive win over the Sooners and the fifth win in a row overall. Four players on the Cowboys scored in double digits: Kalib Boone (17 points), Cade Cunningham (15), Bryce Williams (14), and Avery Anderson III (11). Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the game's final 10 minutes.

The Cowboys are 11-4 in games decided by 10 points or less. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.460) and field goal percentage defense (.406). The Cowboys' last three wins have come against ranked opponents, and they have never won four consecutive games vs. ranked teams.

