The top-seeded Baylor Bears are chasing another first as they prepare to clash with the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday in the 2021 Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinals at Kansas City, Mo. The Bears (22-1), ranked No. 2 nationally, captured their first Big 12 regular-season championship and are attempting to add their inaugural conference tournament title. Oklahoma State (19-7) edged No. 4 seed West Virginia 72-69 on Thursday to improve to 7-1 in its last eight games, with the only loss coming at Baylor, which advanced by holding off Kansas State 74-68.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Center. The Bears are favored by nine points in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 149.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State spread: Bears -9

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 149.5 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Baylor -450; Oklahoma State +350

BAY: The Bears have won 11 of 12 vs. Oklahoma State

OSU: The Cowboys' last five wins have been against ranked foes

Why Baylor can cover



The three-guard alignment of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell are the top three scorers for the Bears and were instrumental in turning back a spirited challenge from Kansas State on Thursday. The trio accounted for 65 of Baylor's 74 points and shot a combined 23 of 40 overall and 8 of 20 from behind the arc. Mark Vital had only two points but collected 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Teague finished as the team's second-leading scorer during the regular season at 15.8 points per game and is peaking at the right time. The reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, he is coming off his two most productive offensive games of the season, scoring 35 points vs. Texas Tech and a team-high 24 in Thursday's victory. Teague, who hit 10 3-pointers against Texas Tech, also scored 19 vs. Oklahoma State on March 4.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Freshman guard Cade Cunningham returned from a one-game injury absence to collect 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in Thursday's victory. Named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year earlier this week, he topped the conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Touted as a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, Cunningham hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points last week vs. Baylor.

Cunningham was forced to sit out an 81-66 home loss to the Bears on Jan. 23 due to COVID-19 protocols. Sophomore forward Kalib Boone, who grabbed 10 rebounds on Thursday, scored 21 points in that first meeting with Baylor while freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. Sophomore guard and second-leading scorer Avery Anderson III has poured in 48 points in his last two games.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Baylor picks

