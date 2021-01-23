Get ready for a Big 12 battle on CBS as the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 2 Baylor Bears will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is 9-3 overall and 4-2 at home while the Bears are 13-0 overall and 4-0 on the road. Baylor has won nine of the last 10 in the rivalry but Oklahoma State has actually covered in two of its last three head-to-head matchups.

The Cowboys are also on a recent run where they've covered in four of five games entering Saturday's showdown. The Bears are favored by nine points in the latest Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 145.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State spread: Baylor -9

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 145.5 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State money line: Baylor -450, Oklahoma State +350



What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma State beat the Kansas Jayhawks 75-70 last Tuesday. The Cowboys' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Bryce Williams led the charge as he had 17 points.

Freshman sensation Cade Cunningham has lived up to the hype so far for Oklahoma State. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings is averaging 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and he had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 6-of-12 from the floor in the big win over Kansas.

What you need to know about Baylor

Meanwhile, Baylor netted a 77-69 win over Kansas on Monday. Guard Jared Butler was the offensive standout of the contest for Baylor, shooting 7-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 30 points and eight dimes. Butler is averaging 16.7 points per game this season and shooting an impressive 45.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Baylor is one of the best shooting teams in the country, making 42.6 percent of its 3-point attempts to rank third in the nation in that category. Oklahoma State will have to use its length on the wing to contest shots and keep Baylor from opening the game up.

