Oklahoma State star freshman Cade Cunningham missed Saturday's game vs. No. 2 Baylor as the Bears cruised to a comfortable 81-66 win at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Cunningham was unable to play because of COVID-19 protocols, according to CBS announcer Tom McCarthy. The Cowboys were down to eight players as fellow freshman Rondel Walker also missed the game because of an injury.

It is not known how many games Cunningham, the No. 1 prospect in the first NBA Draft Big Board for 2021, will miss. Oklahoma State's next game is Monday at Iowa State.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early edge in a surprising turn of events as a double-digit underdog, with their lead eventually growing to nine points. But Baylor outscored OSU 49-30 in the second half, powered by a devastating 19-1 run that spanned nearly six minutes in the second half and put the game out of reach.

That run was sparked by a Mark Vital layup and sustained by Jared Butler; Vital had a career-high 19 points and Butler accounted for 22 points. Butler made four of his six 3-pointers on the day in the game's final 10 minutes and came alive when Baylor needed him most, much like he did earlier in the week when he scored 13 second-half points and went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to help bury No. 9 Kansas.

The win for Baylor (14-0, 7-0 Big 12) keeps its undefeated season alive and further cements its status as the conference favorite, especially with Kansas losing its third straight in a surprise 75-68 loss to Oklahoma earlier in the day.