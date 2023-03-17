Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Baylor

Regular Season Records: Santa Barbara 27-7; Baylor 22-10

What to Know

The #11 Baylor Bears and the Santa Barbara Gauchos are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET March 17 at Ball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Baylor is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 78-72 to the Iowa State Cyclones. The losing side was boosted by forward Jalen Bridges, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points and five boards. Bridges had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa State when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction. Bridges' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Santa Barbara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Barbara walked away with a 72-62 win. Four players on Santa Barbara scored in the double digits: guard Ajay Mitchell (20), guard Calvin Wishart (16), guard Cole Anderson (12), and forward Miles Norris (10).

This next matchup looks promising for the Bears, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Santa Barbara's victory lifted them to 27-7 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 22-10. In Santa Barbara's win, Calvin Wishart had 16 points along with seven rebounds and Ajay Mitchell had 20 points. We'll see if Baylor have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $340.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Gauchos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.