Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ No. 12 Baylor

Current Records: Tarleton State 5-3; Baylor 6-2

What to Know

The #12 Baylor Bears will be playing at home against the Tarleton State Texans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Bears are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Baylor escaped with a win this past Friday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. The top scorer for Baylor was guard Keyonte George (18 points).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Tarleton State at home against the Wiley Wildcats this past Saturday as the team secured a 98-55 win.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Baylor to 6-2 and the Texans to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bears and Tarleton State clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.