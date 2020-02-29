Baylor vs. TCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven computer simulation

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the No. 2 Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 15-13 overall and 13-4 at home, while the Bears are 25-2 overall and 9-0 on the road. The Bears are favored by 7.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Baylor odds, with the over-under set at 125.5. Before entering any Baylor vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

TCU vs. Baylor spread: TCU +7.5

TCU vs. Baylor over-under: 126 points

TCU vs. Baylor money line: TCU 269, Baylor -347

What you need to know about TCU

TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as it fell 65-59 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Edric Dennis Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for TCU and finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Horned Frogs are 2-2 in their last four outings, but lost their prior six games. TCU ranks 361st in scoring offense (65.3 ppg), but has managed to stay in games with a defense that ranks 47th nationally (64.3 ppg). Guard Desmond Bane leads the team in points (15.9) and assists (3.8).

What you need to know about Baylor

The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home on Tuesday as they won 85-66. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Jared Butler (16), guard Davion Mitchell (14), guard MaCio Teague (13), and forward Freddie Gillespie (10).

It was a solid bounce-back performance after losing their No. 1 ranking last weekend following a a 64-61 loss to Kansas. The Bears and Jayhawks are tied for first in the Big 12 with matching 14-1 conference records. Both are in play for a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Baylor has covered in four of its last five games and is 18-9 against the spread this season, including an impressive 11-2 ATS mark on the road.

