Baylor vs. TCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven computer simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Baylor and TCU.
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the No. 2 Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is 15-13 overall and 13-4 at home, while the Bears are 25-2 overall and 9-0 on the road. The Bears are favored by 7.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Baylor odds, with the over-under set at 125.5. Before entering any Baylor vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Baylor. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Baylor vs. TCU:
- TCU vs. Baylor spread: TCU +7.5
- TCU vs. Baylor over-under: 126 points
- TCU vs. Baylor money line: TCU 269, Baylor -347
What you need to know about TCU
TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as it fell 65-59 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Edric Dennis Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for TCU and finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.
The Horned Frogs are 2-2 in their last four outings, but lost their prior six games. TCU ranks 361st in scoring offense (65.3 ppg), but has managed to stay in games with a defense that ranks 47th nationally (64.3 ppg). Guard Desmond Bane leads the team in points (15.9) and assists (3.8).
What you need to know about Baylor
The Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home on Tuesday as they won 85-66. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Jared Butler (16), guard Davion Mitchell (14), guard MaCio Teague (13), and forward Freddie Gillespie (10).
It was a solid bounce-back performance after losing their No. 1 ranking last weekend following a a 64-61 loss to Kansas. The Bears and Jayhawks are tied for first in the Big 12 with matching 14-1 conference records. Both are in play for a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Baylor has covered in four of its last five games and is 18-9 against the spread this season, including an impressive 11-2 ATS mark on the road.
How to make Baylor vs. TCU picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Baylor vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Baylor vs. TCU? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
-
