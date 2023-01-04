Without junior guard LJ Cryer (concussion) in the lineup against Iowa State, No. 19 Baylor (10-3) lost its third game of the season on New Year's Eve. Cryer is out of concussion protocol and is expected back for the Bears when they host No. 17 TCU on Wednesday night. Although the Horned Frogs' football team will play for a national championship on Monday, TCU's basketball team is off to its best start since the 2018-19 season.

Tip-off from the Ferrell Center is set for 9 p.m. ET, where Baylor is 7-0 this season. The Bears are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 144.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Baylor vs. TCU:

Baylor vs. TCU spread: Baylor -5.5

Baylor vs. TCU over/under: 144.5 points

Baylor vs. TCU money line: Baylor -260, TCU +210

What you need to know about Baylor

Cryer's absence played a role in the Bears' 77-62 defeat to the Cyclones this past Saturday. Guard Keyonte George had trouble picking up the slack, scoring 16 points the hard way. He had a 5-for-18 shooting night with five turnovers. Adam Flagler had a better night in the Bears' backcourt, recording 20 points and four rebounds.

Baylor has given opponents fits this season with its 3-point shooting, averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, which is 25th in the nation. Flagler has been the team's best shooter from beyond the arc, and though he averages 6.5 3-point attempts per start, he has made an impressive 50% of them. His success from downtown will be critical against a TCU team that held opponents to just 28.7% from 3-point range this year.

What you need to know about TCU

TCU kept up its winning ways against Texas Tech on Saturday, securing a 67-61 win. Guard Mike Miles Jr. (23 points) was the top scorer for TCU. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Miller (16 points) and Damion Baugh (14 points) combined to shoot 48% from the floor, and that was good enough, as TCU only hit two of its 14 total 3-pointers in the victory.

The Horned Frogs come into the contest boasting the 16th most takeaways in college basketball at 17.7 per game. Baylor had 19 giveaways vs. Iowa State and will need to watch out for Baugh, who makes 2.4 steals per outing this season.

How to make TCU vs. Baylor picks

