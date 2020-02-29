Baylor vs. TCU score, takeaways: No. 2 Bears upset by Horned Frogs, but hold spot as a No. 1 seed for now

Baylor ceded first place in the Big 12 to Kansas on Saturday when the No. 2 Bears lost 75-70 at TCU. Desmond Bane scored 23 points to lead the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) to their biggest victory of the season.

The loss is not expected to knock Baylor off the projected No. 1 seed line for the NCAA Tournament and Baylor will hold on to its spot as the No. 2 overall national seed, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

TCU entered with a 2-28 all-time record against top-five teams and looked destined for another loss as Baylor opened up a 34-23 lead early in the second half. But as the Bears (25-3, 14-2) went cold, the Horned Frogs got hot. Baylor went nearly six minutes between field goals before Jared Butler hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to cut the deficit to 69-60. The Bears closed to within 71-68 on MaCio Teague 3-pointer with 24 seconds left, but their late rally fell short.

With Kansas escaping an upset bid from Kansas State on Saturday, the Jayhawks now have a one-game lead on Baylor with two games to play. The Bears play Texas Tech and West West Virginia next week while Kansas plays TCU and Texas Tech.

Here are three takeaways from TCU's upset of Baylor:

1. Horned Frogs make history: The win was TCU's third against a ranked foe, which is a new school record. The Horned Frogs also beat West Virginia and Texas Tech at home this season and are now 14-4 in the friendly confines of Schollmaier Arena. Not bad for a team that was picked in the Big 12 preseason poll to finish last in the league. The victory also keeps TCU in the running for a first-round bye at the Big 12 Tournament. TCU will still need some postseason success to reach 20 wins for the fourth consecutive season under coach Jamie Dixon. But the Horned Frogs looked capable of getting there on Saturday.

2. Where was Baylor's defense? TCU scored more points in the second half on Saturday (54) than it did in the entire first meeting between the teams when it lost 68-52 at Baylor on Feb. 1. So what's up with the Bears' defense? A week after they could not contain Kansas' big man Udoka Azubuike down low, it was TCU's guards that gave Baylor fits. The backcourt trio of Bane, Jaire Grayer and PJ Fuller scored 57 points for the Horned Frogs, and that was without second-leading scorer RJ Nembhard, a sophomore guard who missed his second straight game with a groin injury. After gaining a reputation as one of the nation's top defensive teams during a 24-1 start, Baylor has begun to show potential NCAA Tournament foes how it can be exploited.

3. Baylor's loss has huge Big 12 implications: The loss all but ensures that Kansas will return to the Big 12 throne after its 14-year run of consecutive regular-season championships ended last season. All the Jayhawks need to do is win one of their last two games to clinch at least a share of the title. Baylor, meanwhile, will need to finish strong against a pair of ranked foes and have Kansas to lose at least one of its last two games in order for the Bears to claim their first Big 12 title.