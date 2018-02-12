Baylor vs. Texas odds: Picks from award-winning college basketball insider

Two Big 12 teams with identical records face off with potentially huge NCAA Tournament implications when the Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Texas is a three-point favorite. The over-under is 134, up one from the opening number.

With each team coming in at 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the Big 12, it's critical to get advice from one of the nation's top college hoops experts.

Matt Norlander is a national writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From award-winning features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. Every October he provides the internet's most thorough rankings of all 351 college basketball teams.

Norlander knows defense has been the key for Baylor, which lost six of seven to end January before this turnaround. The Bears have allowed just 62.3 points per game during the streak, something that needs to continue if they are to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight season.

Texas, meanwhile, has dropped three of four and is in dire need of a big win if it wants to get back to the NCAAs. The Longhorns are led by five-star freshman Mohamed Bamba.

Baylor beat Texas 69-60 on Jan. 6. The Longhorns missed 14 of their final 16 shots and finished a season-low 34 percent from the field.

But the Longhorns are much more comfortable at home. They're 5-2 in Big 12 games in Austin. They've scored at least 70 points in five of their past six.

