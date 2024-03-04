No. 15 Baylor will try to stay in third place in the Big 12 standings when it hosts Texas on Monday night. The Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) are coming off back-to-back wins, including an 82-74 win over No. 7 Kansas on Saturday. They are seeking revenge after losing to Texas on the road in the first meeting between these teams this season. The Longhorns (19-10, 8-8) have won three of their last four games, picking up an 81-65 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Texas spread: Baylor -7

Baylor vs. Texas over/under: 145.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas money line: Baylor: -298, Texas: +235

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor can clinch a top-four seed in the Big 12 Tournament with a win on Monday after picking up wins over TCU and No. 7 Kansas in its last two games. The Bears pulled off the upset at TCU as 2.5-point underdogs, powered by 13 second-half points from star freshman Ja'Kobe Walter. It was a team effort from Baylor in its win over Kansas on Saturday, as four starters finished in double figures.

Senior guard RayJ Dennis posted a double-double with 19 points, 10 assists and three rebounds, while junior guard Jayden Nunn added 18 points and five boards. Dennis had 14 of his points after halftime to put Baylor in solo third place in the Big 12 standings. The Bears are 14-2 in their last 16 home games, and they have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has already picked up one win between these teams this season, as junior guard Tyrese Hunter hit a game-winning layup in the final seconds. The Longhorns have some momentum heading into this rematch after winning back-to-back games for the first time in five weeks. They have also won three of their last four games, picking up an 81-65 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Longhorns used a 14-0 run to pull away after the game was tied at 52-52. Senior forward Dylan Disu leads a balanced lineup with 16.8 points per game, while senior guard Max Abmas (16.5), Hunter (10.7) and sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell (10.0) are all averaging double digits as well. Texas is 8-1 in its last nine games played in March. See which team to pick here.

