Baylor vs. Texas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Baylor (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: Baylor 1-1; Texas State 2-1

Last Season Records: Baylor 19-13; Texas State 24-9

What to Know

The Baylor Bears will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 9 p.m. ET. Baylor is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Washington Huskies took down the Bears 67-64 last week. One thing holding the Bears back was the mediocre play of F Tristan Clark, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Texas State took their contest against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by a conclusive 75-48 score.

Texas State's win lifted them to 2-1 while Baylor's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Texas State can repeat their recent success or if Baylor bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.