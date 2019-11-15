Baylor vs. Texas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Baylor vs. Texas State-San Marcos basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor (home) vs. Texas State (away)
Current Records: Baylor 1-1; Texas State 2-1
Last Season Records: Baylor 19-13; Texas State 24-9
What to Know
The Baylor Bears will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 9 p.m. ET. Baylor is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Washington Huskies took down the Bears 67-64 last week. One thing holding the Bears back was the mediocre play of F Tristan Clark, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Texas State took their contest against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by a conclusive 75-48 score.
Texas State's win lifted them to 2-1 while Baylor's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Texas State can repeat their recent success or if Baylor bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
