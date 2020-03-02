Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions by model on 66-40 run

Teams looking to get back on track meet when the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the No. 2 Baylor Bears in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Monday. The Red Raiders (18-11), who are third in the conference at 9-7, have lost two in a row, while the Bears (25-3), who are second in the Big 12 at 14-2, have lost two of three.

Tip-off from Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 80-59. The Bears are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Baylor picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Baylor vs. Texas Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Texas Tech vs. Baylor.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech spread: Baylor -7.5

Baylor vs. Texas Tech over-under: 130 points

Baylor vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech +271, Baylor -347

TTU: Is tied for 24th in the country in assists with 446 (15.4 average)

BU: Is 10th nationally in scoring margin at plus-12.1

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears have had a lot of success against Texas Tech since 2006, going 20-9 since then, including 12-2 in the last 14 meetings in Waco. Baylor's 14 conference wins are the most in school history, surpassing the 12 it had in 2012 and 2017, and the Bears are looking for their school-record sixth regular-season sweep of a Big 12 opponent this season. Baylor went 7-2 in February.

Sophomore guard Jared Butler leads the Bears in scoring at 15.8 points per game and is averaging 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He has scored in double figures in each of the last five games, including a 22-point performance in a 65-54 win at Oklahoma. His best game was a 30-point performance against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Even so, the Bears aren't a lock to cover the Baylor vs. Texas Tech spread. That's because the Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in 3-point shooting, hitting 209 of 582 attempts for 35.9 percent. They hit seven against Texas on Saturday. They also are tops in the conference with 16.38 turnovers forced per game, good for 20th nationally, and in assists at 15.4 per game (24th-best in the country).

Freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey leads Tech in scoring at 15.5 points per game and is third in rebounds (4.1) and assists (2.2). He has reached double-digit scoring in nine of the past 10 games, including a 20-point game against Baylor in its Jan. 7 meeting. He also had a 26-point effort in a 78-75 loss at Kansas on Feb. 1.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Ramsey will score nearly seven points more than he has averaged the past two games, while Baylor's Tristan Clark will better his season average by more than one point. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.