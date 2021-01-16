The No. 2 Baylor Bears and the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 11-3 overall and 7-2 at home while Baylor is 11-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. It's a battle of contrasting styles with Baylor running one of the most efficient offenses in the nation and Texas Tech grinding out defensive possessions as well as anybody in the country.

Baylor has won two of the last three head-to-head matchups but it's actually been Texas Tech that has covered in two of those three games. This time around, the Bears are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Texas Tech vs Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Texas Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas Tech vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Texas Tech spread: Baylor -4.5

Baylor vs. Texas Tech over-under: 138.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas Tech money line: Baylor -190, Texas Tech +160



Latest Odds: Texas Tech Red Raiders +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Texas Tech sure made it a nail-biter, but managed to escape with a 79-77 win over the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday. Guard Mac McClung and guard Kevin McCullar were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former had 22 points along with five boards and the latter had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

McClung's buzzer-beater helped move Texas Tech to 4-2 in the Big 12 this season. However, issues defending the 3-point line in league play has proven costly, as Texas Tech's opponents have shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc so far. Head coach Chris Beard knows that his squad will have to defend the perimeter aggressively against one of the best shooting teams in the nation.

What you need to know about Baylor

Meanwhile, Baylor scored another impressive victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, taking that matchup 67-49. Guard Jared Butler took over for Baylor, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 42 percent of their total) along with eight boards and five steals. The Bears rank third in the nation in 3-point shooting (42.8 percent) and have six players in their rotation taking at least two 3-pointers per game and hitting at a 40 percent clip or higher.

A couple stats to consider in this matchup: The Red Raiders enter the contest with only 59.4 points allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. But the Bears rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 89 on average.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas Tech picks

The model has simulated Baylor vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. Texas Tech? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.