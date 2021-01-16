Baylor entered Saturday's showdown at No. 15 Texas Tech having won all 11 of its games by at least 11 points, but the No. 2 Bears had only beaten one ranked foe during that time and had enjoyed a light beginning to Big 12 play. If there were still questions about whether it deserved such a lofty ranking, Baylor went a long way toward answering them in Saturday's 68-60 win over the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech (11-4, 4-3 Big 12) gave the Bears (12-0, 5-0) their toughest test of the season, but could not pull off a second win over a top-five team this week after Wednesday's 79-77 victory at No. 4 Texas. Baylor held the Red Raiders to just 18 first-half points and kept them without a field goal for more than three minutes late in the game. With the win, the Bears are now the nation's last unbeaten major conference foe following Michigan's 75-57 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Davion Mitchell led Baylor with 19 points, while Presbyterian transfer Adam Flagler added 15 off the bench as the Bears outscored Texas Tech 26-5 in bench points. Just three days after his game-winner against the Longhorns, Mac McClung scored a game-high 24 on 4-of-11 3-point shooting. But McClung's teammates made just 2-of-13 3-pointers in the game.

Baylor's victory shored up the stakes for Monday night's showdown with No. 6 Kansas. The Jayhawks lost to Oklahoma State on Tuesday and had their game against Iowa State on Saturday postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Iowa State program. So while Kansas may not still be No. 6 when the teams face off, the Baylor-Kansas game is still likely to be a top-10 showdown with major implications in the Big 12. Texas Tech is scheduled to play TCU on Wednesday and Iowa State next Saturday in what constitutes a light stretch in one of the nation's toughest conferences.