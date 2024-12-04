The No. 25 UConn Huskies (5-3) host the No. 15 Baylor Bears (5-2) as part of the 2024 Big 12-Big East Battle on Wednesday. The Huskies snapped their three-game losing streak with a much-needed win on Saturday, dominating. Maryland Eastern Shore 99-45. Likewise, Baylor is coming off a dominant win. On Nov. 27, the Bears outmatched New Orleans 91-60.

Tipoff from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. UConn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for UConn vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. UConn spread: Huskies -2.5

Baylor vs. UConn over/under: 145 points

Baylor vs. UConn money line: Huskies -149, Bears +124

Why UConn can cover

Alex Karaban is a skilled guard in the backcourt. Karaban leads the team in points (15.9) with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also shoots 46.8% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Karaban finished with 21 points, three boards and went 4-of-8 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Solo Ball is an athletic player who plays through contact and can space the floor. Ball logs 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and knocks down 45% of his 3-point attempts. The Virginia native has scored in double figures in all eight games this season. On Nov. 26 versus Colorado, Ball had 16 points, two rebounds and made four 3-pointers.

Why Baylor can cover

Senior forward Norchad Omier is a high-level rebounder with a soft touch around the basket. He's 10th in the nation in rebounds (10.4) with a team-high 15.9 points per game. In addition, Omier is shooting 59% from the field. He has compiled five double-doubles in 2024. In his last outing, Omier had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and one block.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach has been a high-level facilitator and ball handler. The Virginia native is first on the team in assists (4.7) with 13.3 points per game. In the win over New Orleans, Roach notched 17 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 157 points.

So who wins Baylor vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.