After being defeated just once during the regular season, the Baylor Bears struggled in the Big 12 Conference tournament, barely getting past Kansas State before losing to Oklahoma State in the semifinals. The team appears to have regained its form in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, however, as it has posted double-digit victories over Hartford and Wisconsin during March Madness. The top-seeded Bears hope to continue rolling through the South Region when they face the fifth-seeded Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The schools have had just one previous meeting, with Baylor (24-2) posting an 87-78 victory over Villanova (18-6) in November 2019.

Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bears are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Villanova odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 141.5.

Baylor vs. Villanova spread: Bears -7.5

Baylor vs. Villanova over-under: 141.5 points

Baylor vs. Villanova money line: Bears -330, Wildcats +260

BAY: The Over has hit in 12 of the Bears' last 14 games

NOVA: The Wildcats are 17-5 against the spread in their last 22 NCAA Tournament contests

Why Baylor can cover

No team has been better from beyond the arc this season than the Bears, who are shooting a nation-best 41.5 percent from 3-point range. The team was just 11-for-33 in its 79-55 first-round victory over Hartford but made eight of its 17 attempts in the 76-63 triumph against Wisconsin. Despite Baylor's struggles against the Hawks, senior guard MaCio Teague was 4-for-8 from long distance en route to a team-leading 22 points - his 23rd double-figure performance of the campaign.

Matthew Mayer was one of three Bears to make two 3-pointers against the Badgers and led the squad with 17 points off the bench. Fellow junior guard Jared Butler also hit a pair of shots from beyond the arc as he recorded his seventh consecutive double-digit effort with 16 points. Butler has scored 10 or more points in 23 of Baylor's 26 contests this season.

Why Villanova can cover

The Wildcats proved they also can be dangerous from 3-point range in their 84-61 second-round victory over North Texas. Villanova was 15-for-30 from beyond the arc, matching its season high for most 3-pointers in a contest. The Wildcats tied the NCAA Tournament record as eight different players connected -- including junior forward Cole Swider, who went 3-for-4 off the bench.

Villanova lost its first two games after losing senior guard Collin Gillespie for the season with a knee injury but has posted a pair of double-digit wins in the Tournament. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has led the team offensively, scoring 22 points in a 73-63 first-round triumph over Winthrop before recording 18 versus the Mean Green. The sophomore forward has scored at least 10 points in eight straight contests, a stretch during which he has posted five double-doubles.

