The No. 5 Baylor Bears will try to maintain their perfect start to the season when they face the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night during the first round of the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. Baylor has won all three of its games by at least 15 points, including a 95-62 win over Northern Colorado on Monday night. UVA beat North Carolina Central and Monmouth by double digits in each of its first two games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131.

Baylor vs. Virginia spread: Baylor -4.5

Baylor vs. Virginia over/under: 131 points

Baylor vs. Virginia money line: Baylor -210, Virginia +175

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor head coach Scott Drew picked up his 400th victory when the Bears blew out Northern Colorado in a 95-62 final on Monday night. Veteran guard LJ Cryer led the way with a game-high 20 points, while Jalen Bridges added 15 points. Reigning Big 12 Conference Player of the Week Adam Flagler recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

Flagler has now scored in double figures 25 times in his last 27 games, and he gives Baylor plenty of experience heading into this matchup. The Bears also have some young talent, headlined by freshman Keyonte George. He is averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for Baylor, which has won 16 straight games in the month of November.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia opened its campaign with a pair of wins over North Carolina Central and Monmouth, winning both games by double digits. The Cavaliers were supposed to face Northern Iowa on Monday, but that game was canceled following a shooting on Virginia's campus. Ryan Dunn made his collegiate debut against Monmouth, scoring 13 points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking three shots.

The Cavaliers held Monmouth scoreless for the final 4:33 of the first half and put the game away with a 19-4 run to open the second half. They have all five starters back from last year's team, giving them a big advantage early in the season. They also return 91.4% of their scoring from last season, which is the most among all Division I teams.

