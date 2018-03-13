Baylor vs. Wagner in NIT: Schedule, streaming info, betting odds, TV
Baylor is favored by 15 against Wagner in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday
Baylor and Wagner meet in the first round of the NIT in a battle of two squads hoping to get over the disappointment of missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Baylor is favored by 15 points, down 4.5 from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 139.5.
Viewing Information
Location: Waco, TX
Date: Tuesday, March 13
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN3.com
About No. 1 Baylor
Baylor fell just short of reaching the NCAA Tournament. The Bears collapsed down the stretch, dropping four of their last five games, including a 78-65 defeat to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament. Clutch victories over Kansas and Texas Tech gave the Bears some Selection Sunday hope, but multiple surprising conference tournament championship results squeezed them off the bubble.
About No. 8 Wagner
One of those surprising conference tournament losses came in the Northeast Conference, where Wagner fell 71-61 to LIU-Brooklyn in the finals. Wagner (23-9) claimed the regular season conference crown with a 14-4 record, but an uncharacteristic performance led to a disappointing defeat in the tournament. The Seahawks will look to get back to their strong defensive play (68 ppg allowed) to slow Manu Lecomte (16 ppg) and the Baylor attack.
Odds, picks against the spread
Oddsmakers opened this game at Baylor -19.5, reflecting the talent differentiation. But the NIT can be as much about who wants to be there as much as any individual player or matchup.
The Bears were left out of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. Wagner certainly isn't excited about missing out on the NCAA Tournament either, but the motivation edge has to go to the Seahawks as they look to make a statement on the road against a perennial power.
So which side of Baylor-Wagner do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Baylor vs. Wagner you should be all over, all from a handicapper who's nailed seven of his last nine picks involving Baylor and enters March Madness on a blistering 16-6 run.
