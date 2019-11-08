Baylor vs. Washington odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 8 predictions from advanced simulation

The No. 16 Baylor Bears will take on the Washington Huskies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage as part of the 2019 Armed Forces Classic. The Bears are favored by five points in the latest Washington vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 137. Both squads were tournament teams a season ago and won their opening-round matchup before being bounced in the second round. No. 18 Baylor is 6-0 against the spread in its last six non-conference games while Washington 2-5 against the spread in its last seven neutral-site games. However, Washington is hopeful that big debuts from 5-star freshman Isaiah Stewart and Kentucky transfer Quade Green can help them turn that around and score a big early-season win. Before entering any Baylor vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

Now, it has simulated Washington vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Washington went 27-9 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to North Carolina 81-59. The Huskies lost five of their top six scorers from that squad but Nahziah Carter is back after averaging 8.1 points per game last season and Stewart and Green give Washington some star power. Green averaged 9.0 points per game in a season-and-a-half at Kentucky and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range with the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Stewart joins Washington as the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2019 according to 247Sports.

Baylor was 20-14 last year and is coming off of a 105-61 win against Central Arkansas in its season-opener on Tuesday. Jared Butler poured in 30 points on just 14 shot attempts thanks to 8 of 12 shooting from beyond the arc in the win. MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo chipped in with 18 points and 15 points, respectively. Tristan Clark only played 16 minutes in his first game back from a knee injury he suffered early in Big 12 play last season. Clark was leading the nation in field-goal percentage at the time of his injury and he should give an experience Baylor group a major boost on both ends of the floor inside after averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 14 games last season.

So who wins Washington vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.