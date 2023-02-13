Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Baylor

Current Records: West Virginia 15-10; Baylor 19-6

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a game against the #14 Baylor Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. West Virginia is on the road again on Monday and plays against the Bears at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Ferrell Center. Baylor will be strutting in after a victory while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: West Virginia lost to the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 94-60. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (13 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Baylor sidestepped the TCU Horned Frogs for a 72-68 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Bears can attribute much of their success to guard LJ Cryer, who had 23 points, and guard Adam Flagler, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

West Virginia's defeat took them down to 15-10 while Baylor's win pulled them up to 19-6. We'll see if the Mountaineers can steal Baylor's luck or if Baylor records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won eight out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.