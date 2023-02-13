Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Baylor
Current Records: West Virginia 15-10; Baylor 19-6
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a game against the #14 Baylor Bears since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. West Virginia is on the road again on Monday and plays against the Bears at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Ferrell Center. Baylor will be strutting in after a victory while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a loss.
There's no need to mince words: West Virginia lost to the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 94-60. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (13 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Baylor sidestepped the TCU Horned Frogs for a 72-68 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Bears can attribute much of their success to guard LJ Cryer, who had 23 points, and guard Adam Flagler, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.
West Virginia's defeat took them down to 15-10 while Baylor's win pulled them up to 19-6. We'll see if the Mountaineers can steal Baylor's luck or if Baylor records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won eight out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Baylor 83 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 31, 2022 - Baylor 81 vs. West Virginia 77
- Jan 18, 2022 - Baylor 77 vs. West Virginia 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Baylor 94 vs. West Virginia 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 15, 2020 - Baylor 70 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Baylor 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Jan 21, 2019 - Baylor 85 vs. West Virginia 73
- Mar 08, 2018 - West Virginia 78 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - West Virginia 71 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 09, 2018 - West Virginia 57 vs. Baylor 54
- Feb 27, 2017 - Baylor 71 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 10, 2017 - West Virginia 89 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Baylor 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Baylor 69