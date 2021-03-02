Get ready for a top-10 clash in the Big 12 as the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 3 Baylor Bears will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 17-6 overall and 7-3 at home, while Baylor is 18-1 overall and 6-1 on the road. West Virginia has won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these programs.

However, Baylor is 13-6 against the spread this year, including 8-2 as a road favorite, while West Virginia is only 5-5 against the number at home. The Bears are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 149.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for West Virginia vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. West Virginia spread: Baylor -4.5

Baylor vs. West Virginia over-under: 148.5 points

Baylor vs. West Virginia money line: Baylor -200, West Virginia +170



What you need to know about West Virginia

Everything went West Virginia's way against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday as the Mountaineers made off with a 65-43 victory. Guard Sean McNeil (16 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia. Bob Huggins' squad turned in its best defensive performance of the season, allowing the Wildcats to shoot just 29.4 percent from the floor and 15.8 percent from the 3-point line.

These teams last met on March 7, 2020, and West Virginia came away with the 76-64 win at home to cover comfortably as 1.5-point favorites. The Mountaineers had 51 bench points in that victory and it will be interesting to see if Huggins leans on his bench again to try to counter a deep Baylor squad.

What you need to know about Baylor

Meanwhile, Baylor fell to the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday 71-58 on the road for its first loss of the season. The top scorer for the Bears was guard MaCio Teague (18 points). Baylor shot a season-worst 34.8 percent from the floor in the loss and struggled to keep the Jayhawks out of the paint.

Kansas shot 51.0 percent from the floor despite going just 3-for-16 from the 3-point line in the game. Jared Butler was limited to just five points on 2-for-9 shooting for Baylor and the Bears will need their top scorer to find his shooting stroke for Tuesday. Butler is averaging 16.4 points per game this year and shooting 43.4 percent from the 3-point line for the season.

How to make Baylor vs. West Virginia picks

The model has simulated Baylor vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Baylor vs. West Virginia?