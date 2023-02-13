The No. 14 Baylor Bears will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night. Baylor has been able to get back into contention in the Big 12 standings by winning nine of its last 10 games. West Virginia came up short in its first meeting with Baylor, losing by five points at home last month.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. West Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for WVU vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. West Virginia spread: Baylor -6.5

Baylor vs. West Virginia over/under: 148 points

Baylor vs. West Virginia money line: Baylor -305, West Virginia +240

Baylor vs. West Virginia picks: See picks here

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor has put itself in position to fight for the Big 12 regular season title down the stretch this season after winning nine of its last 10 games. The Bears avenged an early-January loss to TCU by pulling off a comeback win on Saturday, as veteran guard Adam Flagler scored a game-high 28 points and LJ Cryer added 23. Keyonte George, who leads Baylor with 16.9 points per game, was held to a season-low four points on 2 of 8 shooting.

The Bears have been fantastic against quality opponents over the last four years, going 26-9 against top 25 teams during that stretch, with 16 of those wins coming on the road. West Virginia is coming off an abysmal performance, getting dominated from start to finish in its 94-60 loss at Texas. The Mountaineers committed 20 turnovers and failed to cover the spread for the tenth time in their last 15 games.

Why West Virginia can cover

This is a trap game on Baylor's schedule, as it is coming off the big road win at TCU and has a road game at Kansas looming later this week. Outside of its loss to Texas, West Virginia has been in good form, winning four of its five games prior to that loss. The Mountaineers picked up a road win at Texas Tech and added a pair of wins over ranked opponents (Auburn, Iowa State) during that stretch.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia with 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Tre Mitchell (11.5), Kedrian Johnson (10.4) and Joe Toussaint (10.1) are each scoring in double figures as well. The Mountaineers were competitive in their first meeting with Baylor, losing by five points after giving up a second-half lead in that contest.

How to make Baylor vs. West Virginia picks

The model has simulated West Virginia vs. Baylor 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.