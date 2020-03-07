Baylor vs. West Virginia score: Mountaineers hand slumping Bears their third loss in last five games

When Kansas began its game against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, the Jayhawks likely assumed they needed a victory over the Red Raiders to claim an outright Big 12 title.

As it turned out, Baylor made the job much easier. The No. 4 Bears lost for the third time in five games on Saturday, falling 76-64 game at West Virginia to gift the Jayhawks the outright conference championship, regardless of the outcome of their game against Texas Tech. Kansas went on to a 66-62 victory to win the Big 12 title by two games.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) will remain a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. But the loss is another sign that the Bears are sputtering a bit entering the postseason. After ascending to No. 1 in January and holding the spot for five weeks, Baylor has lost three Saturdays in a row.

For West Virginia (21-10, 9-9), the victory comes at a crucial moment. After rising to No. 12 in the country earlier this season, the Mountaineers had lost six of seven games entering this week and had fallen out of the AP Top 25. But they will enter the postseason with momentum after winning at Iowa State on Tuesday and taking down Baylor on senior day.

West Virginia put forth a classic defensive effort against the Bears, holding them to 22 first-half points before withstanding a late charge. Baylor turned the ball over 16 times in the game and made just 4-of-18 3-pointers. Despite the poor finish, the Bears finish the regular season with a school-record for conference victories and will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.