Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears continue their 2021 NCAA Tournament run on Sunday afternoon. Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the South Region, though the Bears will face a tough test in the form of the No. 9 seed Wisconsin Badgers. Baylor cruised to a blowout win over Hartford in the first round. Wisconsin advanced with a dominant effort against a blue blood program in No. 8 seed North Carolina.

Tip-off is at 2:40 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists Baylor as a 6.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137 in the latest Baylor vs. Wisconsin odds at William Hill Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. Wisconsin spread: Baylor -6.5

Baylor vs. Wisconsin over-under: 137 points

Baylor vs. Wisconsin money line: Baylor -300, Wisconsin +240

BAY: The Bears are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

WIS: The Badgers are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor is a tremendous two-way team, led by a veteran star in Jared Butler. Butler is averaging 17.0 points and 4.9 rebounds, and he is a strongly efficient scorer and a potent perimeter defender at the point of attack. With Butler joined by Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and others, the Bears are an elite offensive team, ranking No. 3 in the league in overall efficiency and No. 1 in the country in 3-point shooting, converting 41.4 percent of their long-range offerings.

In addition to their own strengths, the Bears can also magnify weaknesses from Wisconsin's profile. The Badgers never crash the offensive glass, securing only 23.8 percent of their own missed shots. Wisconsin also ranks 297th in the country in free throw creation rate, taking the pressure off Baylor's defense near the rim. In addition, the Badgers are shooting only 46.5 percent on two-point attempts this season, much lower than the national average of 49.8 percent inside the arc.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers are very strong defensively, which is a necessity against the high-powered Baylor offense. Wisconsin ranks No. 12 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, with above-average marks in shooting efficiency allowed, defensive rebound rate (74.7 percent) and free throw prevention for the season. The Badgers can protect the rim, as evidenced by a 10.6 percent block rate, and Baylor ranks near the bottom of the country in both free throw creation rate (299th) and free throw accuracy (outside the top 200 at 69.5 percent).

On the other side of the floor, Wisconsin is excellent in avoiding turnovers, giving the ball away on only 13.4 percent of possessions. The Badgers are also a tremendous perimeter shooting team, converting 36.5 percent from 3-point range and 76.9 percent at the free throw line. Offensive rebounding is not a strength for Wisconsin, but it is also possible the Badgers could create second-chance opportunities against a Baylor defense that is very poor on the defensive glass, grabbing only 69.5 percent of available rebounds.

How to make Baylor vs. Wisconsin picks

