Texas continued its recruiting momentum under second-year coach Sean Miller on Saturday night when it landed a commitment from Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2027. Black is 6-foot-3 point guard originally from Duncanville, Texas who is wrapping up his prep career at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, Florida.

Arkansas was heavily involved with Black, but the Razorbacks landed a commitment from another five-star guard in Cayden Daughtry on Nov. 16. North Carolina and USC also factored into Black's recruitment before his pledge to the Longhorns.

Black is the Longhorns' first commitment of the cycle, and his decision continues a recent tear for Texas on the talent acquisition front. The Longhorns finished with the nation's No. 4 high school recruiting class last cycle by enrolling five-star prospects Marcus Spears Jr. and Austin Goosby. Miller also landed the nation's No. 5 transfer class and has put all that talent to use during an 8-0 start to the 2026-27 season.

This marks the first time in the modern recruiting service era that Texas has landed the No. 1 ranked prospect. Kevin Durant rated as the No. 2 player in the 247Sports Composite when he committed to Texas as part of the 2006 class. Mo Bamba ranked as the No. 4 player in the Class of 2017 when he signed with the Longhorns

Black is 'reliable and well-rounded'

Black is "one of the highest floor point guard prospects we've seen in several years," according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

The dynamic playmaker put his repertoire on display in the U17 World Cup this past summer, earning first-team All-Tournament honors. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.3 assists on 52.3% shooting while leading the United States to a title.

With a near 6-foot-6 wingspan, Black also plays bigger than his size on defense. He averaged three steals in the U17 World Cup.

"Defensively, his competitiveness, strong base, balance, quick hands, and instincts are all assets," Finkelstein noted. "He has quick hands, reads passing lanes well, and good positional length with a nearly 6-foot-6 wingspan."

While Black often deferred to other highly skilled players in the role of a facilitator during the World Cup, he's also shown offensive alpha capabilities, averaging 22 points per game on the EYBL circuit.

"Put it all together and the bottom line is that Black has arguably the most reliable and well-rounded game in high school basketball," Finkelstein wrote.

A strong pedigree

Black is the younger brother of former Arkansas star and current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The elder Black finished as the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. He earned All-SEC honors in his lone season with the Razorbacks.

Now in his fourth NBA season, Anthony Black has logged 96 career starts with the Magic. He is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 assists and five rebounds this season. At 6-foot-7, Anthony Black is four inches taller than his younger brother. While their games are not identical, there are some obvious similarities.

"He keeps opposing defenders constantly off balance by playing into their blind spots, utilizing his patented lefty inside-out dribble, throwing multiple fakes, and baiting them into fouls (although there are times he can be over-reliant on getting a whistle," Finkelstein said of Beckham Black. "He can be physical off the bounce, create space with little bumps, and is a highly advanced pick-and-roll player at this stage."