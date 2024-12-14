Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Ball State 3-6, Bellarmine 3-7

Bellarmine will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Ball State Cardinals at 3:00 p.m. ET at Knights Hall. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for Bellarmine against Brescia as the team secured a 94-66 victory.

Bellarmine was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ball State couldn't handle SIUE on Sunday and fell 82-69. The Cardinals got off to an early lead (up 15 with 6:15 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Juanse Gorosito, who earned 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Hendriks, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points plus six rebounds.

Bellarmine's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-7. As for Ball State, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Bellarmine has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Ball State, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Bellarmine's sizable advantage in that area, Ball State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bellarmine came up short against Ball State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 67-58. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Ball State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.