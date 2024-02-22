Who's Playing
Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Bellarmine Knights
Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-20, Bellarmine 6-21
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Cent. Arkansas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Saturday, the Bears lost to the Bisons at home by a decisive 85-68 margin.
Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 75-65 to the Colonels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bellarmine in their matchups with the Colonels: they've now lost three in a row.
The Bears dropped their record down to 9-20 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Knights, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 16 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.
Cent. Arkansas skirted past the Knights 59-57 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cent. Arkansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Bellarmine has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cent. Arkansas.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Cent. Arkansas 59 vs. Bellarmine 57
- Feb 19, 2023 - Bellarmine 68 vs. Cent. Arkansas 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Bellarmine 79 vs. Cent. Arkansas 69
- Jan 11, 2022 - Bellarmine 85 vs. Cent. Arkansas 63