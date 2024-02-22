Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-20, Bellarmine 6-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Bears lost to the Bisons at home by a decisive 85-68 margin.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 75-65 to the Colonels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bellarmine in their matchups with the Colonels: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bears dropped their record down to 9-20 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Knights, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 16 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cent. Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

Odds

Bellarmine is a 3-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cent. Arkansas.