Halftime Report

Eastern Kentucky is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Eastern Kentucky leads 39-37 over the Knights.

If Eastern Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-11 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 6-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 14-11, Bellarmine 6-20

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Knights Hall. Bellarmine does have the home-court advantage, but Eastern Kentucky is expected to win by 6.5 points.

Last Wednesday, the Colonels beat the Cougars 86-73.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 63-52 to the Eagles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-5) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Colonels' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-11. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-20 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid victory over the Knights in their previous meeting back in January, winning 82-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.


The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bellarmine.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - Eastern Kentucky 82 vs. Bellarmine 70
  • Jan 28, 2023 - Eastern Kentucky 73 vs. Bellarmine 63
  • Jan 26, 2023 - Bellarmine 72 vs. Eastern Kentucky 71
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Eastern Kentucky 72 vs. Bellarmine 58
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Bellarmine 66 vs. Eastern Kentucky 61