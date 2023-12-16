Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Evansville 7-2, Bellarmine 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will be home for the holidays to greet the Evansville Aces at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Bellarmine scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Mountaineers at home to the tune of 98-59. That looming 98-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Bellarmine yet this season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, Evansville faltered in their contest on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 96-55 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Evansville has scored all season.

Yacine Toumi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 3-7. As for the Aces, their loss dropped their record down to 7-2.

Bellarmine came up short against Evansville when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 73-61. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Evansville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.