Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: FGCU 10-9, Bellarmine 3-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

FGCU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knights Hall. The Knights took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Eagles, who come in off a win.

FGCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 151.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Queens by a score of 60-47 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They fell just short of Eastern Kentucky by a score of 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Knights have suffered since November 13, 2024.

FGCU's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. As for Bellarmine, their loss dropped their record down to 3-16.

FGCU was able to grind out a solid victory over Bellarmine in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 63-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 6 games against FGCU.