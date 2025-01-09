Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Jacksonville 7-7, Bellarmine 3-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Jacksonville is 0-6 against Bellarmine since February of 2021 but things could change on Thursday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Knights Hall. Despite being away, the Dolphins are looking at a six-point advantage in the spread.

Jacksonville is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against Austin Peay on Saturday as Jacksonville made off with a 68-44 victory. That 24 point margin sets a new team best for the Dolphins this season.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-65 loss to Cent. Arkansas.

The win got Jacksonville back to even at 7-7. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-12.

Jacksonville came up short against Bellarmine when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 69-63. Can Jacksonville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 6-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.