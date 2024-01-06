Who's Playing
Lipscomb Bisons @ Bellarmine Knights
Current Records: Lipscomb 9-7, Bellarmine 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Freedom Hall. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
On Thursday, the Bisons opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-72 defeat to the Colonels.
Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They took a hard 84-68 fall against the Governors.
The Bisons' defeat dropped their record down to 9-7. As for the Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.
Everything went Lipscomb's way against Bellarmine in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as Lipscomb made off with a 69-49 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bellarmine.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Bellarmine 49
- Feb 23, 2022 - Bellarmine 76 vs. Lipscomb 73
- Jan 15, 2022 - Bellarmine 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lipscomb 65 vs. Bellarmine 58
- Jan 08, 2021 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Bellarmine 72