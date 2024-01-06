Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Lipscomb 9-7, Bellarmine 4-12

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Freedom Hall. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, the Bisons opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-72 defeat to the Colonels.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They took a hard 84-68 fall against the Governors.

The Bisons' defeat dropped their record down to 9-7. As for the Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Everything went Lipscomb's way against Bellarmine in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as Lipscomb made off with a 69-49 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bellarmine.